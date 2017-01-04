Graham caught four of seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Graham did the bulk of his damage late in the first half on a 42-yard deep ball in which he returned to his basketball roots and boxed out the San Francisco defenders. Graham has run anywhere from lukewarm to cold down the stretch, having failed to reach 70 yards receiving in a game since Week 9. He gets a favorable matchup in the playoff opener against a Detroit team that has surrendered nine touchdowns to tight ends this season, the fifth most in the league.