Graham caught only two passes for 43 yards Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals, but he scored his sixth touchdown of the season.

Graham has been a victim of circumstance recently, totaling four receptions on nine targets in the last three games. The Seahawks often align him tight to chip block before he starts his route, and head coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Cardinals were "rerouting him more at the line of scrimmage than we would like." That, however, doesn't really explain Graham's lack of use in the red zone, where he's had two targets the last three games. With Tyler Lockett (lower leg) out for the season, Graham could see more targets in Week 17 and the playoffs, but that didn't help him Saturday.