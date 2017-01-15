Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores on opening drive in divisional-round loss
Graham brought in all three of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons.
Graham capped off an impressive 12-play, 89-yard drive on the game's opening possession with a seven-yard scoring reception, but he was essentially a non-factor the rest of the way. That was a theme that seemed far too common this season for a player the caliber of Graham, who tallied between just one and three catches in seven games during the regular season. The seventh-year pro may have been indirectly affected by Russell Wilson's health concerns during the campaign, which lead to several sub-par outings for the Seattle offense overall. Graham finished the 2016 season, his second in Seattle with 65 receptions (95 targets) for 923 yards and six touchdowns over 16 games.
