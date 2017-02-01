Graham admitted at last weekend's Pro Bowl that he "barely practiced" during the 2016 season, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

After suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 12 of his first campaign in Seattle, Graham faced an uphill battle to regain even a semblance of his former standing among the top tight ends in the NFL. Indeed, he didn't make an appearance last preseason and earned just 17 of 82 offensive snaps in the 2016 season opener. Ramping up his workload as the weeks ticked by, he notched the first of three 100-yard efforts in Week 3 and scattered six end-zone visits throughout a complete 16-game slate. The preceding was possible due to Graham's regular appearances on the injury report, typically due to non-injury, suggesting that rest was the recipe for his success. There's no telling if this is his high-water mark as a Seahawk, but he will turn 31 in November, meaning he could be hard-pressed to replicate a 65/923/6 line due to a combination of his age and medical history.