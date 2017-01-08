Graham hauled in three of four targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card victory over the Lions.

The play-making tight end was relatively quiet on the night compared to fellow pass-catchers Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson, who both turned in memorable performances. However, Graham's final reception of the night stood out, as his 10-yard catch on third down with 9:33 remaining in the game brought the ball to the Lions' four-yard line, setting up a Thomas Rawls touchdown run a play later. Despite the modest output Saturday, Graham could well play a key role in next Saturday's divisional round playoff against a Falcons squad that surrendered 11.5 yards per reception to the tight end position this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola