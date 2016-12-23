Seahawks' Jon Ryan: Full participant Friday, not listed on injury report
Ryan (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is no longer listed on the Seahawks' injury report.
It appears Ryan will be a full go Saturday after being knocked out of Seattle's Week 15 matchup with the Rams. He was placed in the league's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit in the open field at the end of a long run against the Rams, but Friday's injury report suggests that he'll be ready to play against the Cardinals.
