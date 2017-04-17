Seahawks' Kache Palacio: Signs with Seahawks
Palachio signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Palacio spent most of the 2016 season on the Seahawks' practice squad and ended the year on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, he's back to full health and will be available to participate in the start of the team's offseason program Tuesday.
