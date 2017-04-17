Palachio signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Palacio spent most of the 2016 season on the Seahawks' practice squad and ended the year on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, he's back to full health and will be available to participate in the start of the team's offseason program Tuesday.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories