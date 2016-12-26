Chancellor's ankle is improving after being jammed on Saturday, Liz Mathews of ESPN reports.

Chancellor didn't miss time due to his injury on Saturday and his recovery in the few days since Week 16 indicate he'll likely be a full go come Week 17. Seattle needs a win Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and have a chance at the No. 2 seed, so they'll look to have all hands on deck against San Francisco.