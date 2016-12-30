Chancellor (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Chancellor was held out of drills Wednesday in order to tend to a jammed ankle, but the rest afforded him since the Seahawks' last game Saturday has revived his health. Look for the strong safety to add to his 79 tackles this Sunday at San Francisco.

