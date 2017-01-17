Seahawks' Kelvin Taylor: Inks futures contract with Seattle
Taylor signed a futures contract with the Seahawks on Monday, 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Taylor, the 49ers' 2016 sixth-rounder out of Florida, was with the Seahawks for a couple weeks in December in order to provide depth at running back but didn't last long. He'll look to compete for a depth/special teams role in the offseason behind Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Alex Collins.
