Taylor signed a futures contract with the Seahawks on Monday, 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Taylor, the 49ers' 2016 sixth-rounder out of Florida, was with the Seahawks for a couple weeks in December in order to provide depth at running back but didn't last long. He'll look to compete for a depth/special teams role in the offseason behind Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Alex Collins.

