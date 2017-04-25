General manager John Schneider said Joeckel's (knee) availability for the start of the season is not in doubt, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Joeckel is on the mend from surgery to repair the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee, a procedure that involves a complicated recovery and is expected to prevent Joeckel from participating in the Seahawks' entire offseason program. However, he is expected to be eased back into the swing of things during the onset of training camp and should only see his activity level increase from then on.
