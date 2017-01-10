Reece (foot) is practicing Tuesday and looks to be in good shape according to head coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Reece suffered a foot injury during Saturday's wild-card win over the Lions, but it appears as if the veteran will be ready for Saturday's tilt with the Falcons. Look for more updates to come throughout the week. Will Tukuafu (concussion) landed on injured reserve earlier in the season, leaving the Seahawks with no backup fullback, should Reece be ruled out.