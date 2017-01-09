Reece suffered a foot injury during Saturday's playoff win over the Lions, and although coach Pete Carroll said it wasn't a break, Reece's status for this Saturday's divisional round game against the Falcons is uncertain, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Reece got his foot stepped on, which resulted in soreness after the incident Saturday. Despite not suffering a break, Reece may be limited during practice this week, and his status for Saturday sits in question. As Seattle's starting fullback, Reece's biggest fantasy impact comes in the form of his blocking for running back Thomas Rawls.