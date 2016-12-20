Bennett (neck) participated in walk-throughs Tuesday and is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Liz Mathews of ESPN reports.

Bennett was forced to exit Thursday's game against Los Angeles to be evaluated for a concussion but in the end turned out to have merely wrenched his neck a bit. He may miss some practice time due to the issue but should be expected to be full go on Saturday, barring any setbacks.

