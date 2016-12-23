Bennett (neck) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bennett injured his neck last week against the Rams. While at first it looked as if he may have suffered some sort of catastrophic injury, it appears Bennett is completely in the clear after practicing in full form Thursday.

