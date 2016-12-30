Bennett agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract extension with Seattle Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

2016 was the third year of a four-year, $32 million contract that Bennett signed with Seattle in 2014. Of the $31 million, $17.5 million is guaranteed. Bennett has been a key player in a Seattle defense that has been among the best in the NFL for years now. He's recorded 32 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 10 games played this season.