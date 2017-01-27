Seisay (Achilles) resided on injured reserve for the entire 2016 season, The Seattle Times reports.

After landing in Seattle during the summer of 2015 via a trade with the Lions, Seisay missed each of the past two seasons due to injury. Both lost seasons were due to separate and unrelated injuries, however, as he missed the 2015 campaign due to a torn labrum but this past year due to a concern with his Achilles tendon. He's now set to enter the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.