Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Slated for No. 3 TE role
Vannett figures to serve as the No. 3 tight end this season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Selected at No. 94 overall in last year's draft, Vannett logged only 84 offensive snaps in nine games as a rookie while stuck behind Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson and Brandon Williams on the depth chart. Graham and Willson are still around and seemingly locked in as the top two options, but with both players in contract seasons, Vannett should at least have an opportunity to push for a significant role in 2018. Vannett is unlikely to ever serve as the team's top receiving threat at tight end, as he caught only 55 passes in 37 games at Ohio State and ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the 2016 Combine.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Catches two passes Sunday in limited action•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Plays sparingly in debut•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Listed as questionable to make NFL debut•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...