Vannett figures to serve as the No. 3 tight end this season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Selected at No. 94 overall in last year's draft, Vannett logged only 84 offensive snaps in nine games as a rookie while stuck behind Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson and Brandon Williams on the depth chart. Graham and Willson are still around and seemingly locked in as the top two options, but with both players in contract seasons, Vannett should at least have an opportunity to push for a significant role in 2018. Vannett is unlikely to ever serve as the team's top receiving threat at tight end, as he caught only 55 passes in 37 games at Ohio State and ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the 2016 Combine.