Richardson secured four of five targets for 83 yards in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons.

Richardson made another spectacular grab in the second quarter that initially appeared to result in a 52-yard touchdown, but the play was shortened to a 33-yard gain on review after it was determined that the third-year wideout was down by contact at the Falcons' 19-yard line. Richardson was nevertheless impressive throughout the game, and his play during the late-season absence of Tyler Lockett (leg) certainly gives the Seahawks plenty of reason for optimism heading into the offseason. The 24-year-old wrapped up the 2016 season with 21 receptions (36 targets) for 288 yards and a touchdown, along with one rush for five yards.