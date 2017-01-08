Richardson hauled in three of four targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card win over the Lions.

Richardson's final stat line belies the spectacular nature of his play Saturday, as he turned in two highlight-reel catches. The first was a jaw-dropping one-handed grab in which Richardson reached around Lions DB Tavon Wilson for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. While he admittedly was guilty of yanking on Wilson's facemask while making the catch -- an infraction that was missed by the officials -- the reception was as spectacular as it was improbable. The third-year receiver then came back with another one-handed reception 27 yards downfield in the fourth quarter, a catch he made despite being interfered with by the Lions' Nevin Lawson. Richardson is clearly capable of providing the big-play dimension that was previously Tyler Lockett's (leg) domain, and his speed will likely come in handy in what should be a high-scoring battle with the Atlanta Falcons in next Saturday's divisional round playoff.

