Richardson will have an opportunity to earn more snaps in 2017, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.

With Tyler Lockett (leg) recovering from a fractured fibula and Jermaine Kearse coming off a season in which he produced only 5.7 yards per target, Richardson should have every chance to earn a regular spot in three-wide formations. The 2014 second-round selection was stuck with the No. 4 spot on the depth chart for much of last season, but he did come on strong in the playoffs with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in two games. Lockett, if healthy, should have his place in three-wide formations locked down, but Kearse's spot appears ripe for the taking. The Seahawks used three or more receivers on approximately 68 percent of their snaps last season.