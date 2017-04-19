Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Should have shot at expanded role
Richardson will have an opportunity to earn more snaps in 2017, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.
With Tyler Lockett (leg) recovering from a fractured fibula and Jermaine Kearse coming off a season in which he produced only 5.7 yards per target, Richardson should have every chance to earn a regular spot in three-wide formations. The 2014 second-round selection was stuck with the No. 4 spot on the depth chart for much of last season, but he did come on strong in the playoffs with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in two games. Lockett, if healthy, should have his place in three-wide formations locked down, but Kearse's spot appears ripe for the taking. The Seahawks used three or more receivers on approximately 68 percent of their snaps last season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Leads Seahawks in receiving yards in divisional-round loss•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Makes pair of memorable one-handed grabs in wild-card win•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Takes advantage of bigger role with Lockett out•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Injury designation removed•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Ruled out•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...