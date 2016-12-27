Richardson caught four of five targets for 41 yards and his first touchdown of the season Saturday in a loss against the Cardinals.

Richardson got more involved in the passing game after Tyler Lockett left with a season-ending injury to his lower leg. Richardson likely will be used in a similar role as Lockett. He has speed to get behind defensive backs on deep routes and likely will get at least five targets per outing in Week 17 and the playoffs. He's also expected to return kickoffs and perhaps punts.