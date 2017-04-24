Sherman (knee) reported back to the Seahawks' facility for voluntary team workouts Monday, USA Today's Liz Mathews reports.

Sherman missed last week's conditioning sessions, but in returning for workouts despite not being required to, he's shown his openness to move forward with the Seahawks. On that front, general manager John Schneider has pretty much ended trade speculation surrounding Sherman, even though both parties acknowledged entertaining interest around the league earlier this offseason. After no team was willing to match Seattle's demands, however, that situation has seemingly been put in the past, clearing the way for Sherman to focus on preparing for the upcoming season as he normally would.