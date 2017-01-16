According to coach Pete Carroll, Sherman played through an MCL injury over the second half of this season, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Sherman was regularly given days off from practice over the past couple months, which, in hindsight, could've been related to his knee problem. While Carroll revealed Sherman carried an MCL injury, he didn't reveal the exact nature of the ailment or how it would be treated this offseason. Regardless of his injury, Sherman didn't miss a game this season, and finished with 58 tackles, 13 pass deflections and four interceptions.