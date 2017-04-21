Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Unlikely to be traded
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Sherman probably won't be traded, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
As suggested by Sherman himself earlier in the month, it's unlikely any team will be willing to meet Seattle's asking price. The team understandably wants an impressive haul in exchange for its 29-year-old cornerback, as his upcoming base salaries of $11.431 million (2017) and $11 million (2018) are more than reasonable for a player of his caliber. Trade talks may be shut down if nothing happens before the draft.
