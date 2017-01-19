Seahawks' Rodney Smith: Signs with Seahawks
Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of the Associated Press reports.
Smith hasn't played in a game since 2014, failing to make an active roster the past two seasons. He'll look to carve out a role on special teams and at the bottom of the receiver depth chart in Seattle in 2017.
