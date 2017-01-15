Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Picked off twice in divisional-round loss

Wilson completed 17 of 30 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons. He also gained 49 yards on six rushes and was sacked three times, including once for a safety.

Wilson and the Seahawks were lights out to the open the game, putting together a 14-play, 89-yard drive that consumed 8:34 off the clock and culminated in a seven-yard scoring dart to Jimmy Graham. However, it was largely downhill from there, with an injury to right guard Germain Ifedi kick-starting a series of unfortunate events. Rookie Rees Odhiambo, who took over for Ifedi, inadvertently stepped on Wilson's foot with the Seahawks backed up to their seven-yard line after a penalty wiped out an 80-yard punt return by Devin Hester, leading to a safety. Wilson subsequently sandwiched fourth-quarter interceptions around a 31-yard touchdown to Doug Baldwin, with the second pick coming with 2:15 remaining and sealing Seattle's fate. Wilson did lead the Seahawks in rushing on the afternoon, and his yardage total on the ground actually was the second highest he'd amassed all season. Despite the disappointing finish to the campaign, the Wisconsin product did set career highs in completions (353), attempts (546) and passing yardage (4,219) in 2016.