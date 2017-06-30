Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Seeing immediate benefits from improved diet

Wilson overhauled his diet the past few months and has already gone from 225 pounds with 16 percent body fat to 214 pounds with 10 percent body fat, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Wilson was always able to maintain his quickness while playing with a stout frame that allowed him to stay healthy behind shaky offensive lines. The plan fell apart early last season when he suffered high-ankle and MCL sprains, which not only made it difficult for him to run or scramble, but also limited his cardio work and led to some unwanted weight gain. Wilson still played all 16 games and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 7.8 yards per attempt, but he finished with career-low marks -- by a wide margin -- in rush attempts (72), rushing yards (259) and yards per carry (3.6). Coach Pete Carroll was excited to see his quarterback report to the team in top-notch shape this offseason, and while the offensive line remains a major concern, Wilson's improved health and conditioning should help revive the Seattle rushing attack.