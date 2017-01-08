Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for two touchdowns in wild-card victory

Wilson completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card win over the Lions. He also lost three yards on three rushes.

Head coach Pete Carroll made good on his promise to feature Thomas Rawls heavily Saturday, but Wilson maximized his opportunities as well. He looked sharp while connecting with eight different pass-catchers, and had his usual rapport with Doug Baldwin in high gear, connecting with his favorite receiver on 11 occasions for a game-high 104 yards. Both of Wilson's touchdowns were a bit on the unorthodox side, with Paul Richardson making a contested one-handed grab for the ages on the first one, and Baldwin essentially stealing a throw originally intended for Jermaine Kearse on the second. The fifth-year pro looks to be in fine form for the postseason, and will need to be hitting on all cylinders for next week's divisional round showdown against the Falcons.