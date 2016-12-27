Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws four TDs, career-high 350 yards vs. Cardinals

Wilson finished 29-of-45 passing for a career-high 350 yards and four touchdowns Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed 10 times for 36 yards.

Wilson's 45 attempts were also a career high. He struggled in the first half behind an offensive line that gave up six sacks in the game. But the line held better in the second half, allowing Wilson to throw three TD passes, including the game-tying touchdown with a minute to play. He missed a couple open receivers for big plays, but he seemed to have better touch on his passes than he had in recent weeks.