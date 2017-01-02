Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses touchdown in season-ending win

Wilson completed 19 of 32 for 258 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers. He added four yards on two carries.

Wilson netted Seattle its first touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter with a toss up the seam to Luke Willson. Seattle pulled Wilson before the game was over, but not before he set a new career high with 4,219 passing yards. It hasn't been all roses for Wilson, however. The dual threat set a career low in rushing yards and failed to build off of his frantic touchdown pace from late last season.