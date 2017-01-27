Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) is expected to have a chance at a roster spot in 2017 after spending 2016 on injured reserve, Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Jean-Baptiste was waived with an injury designation and placed on IR after he cleared waivers in August. The team expects him to compete for a depth secondary and special teams role in 2017.

