Seahawks' Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Chance for a roster spot in 2017
Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) is expected to have a chance at a roster spot in 2017 after spending 2016 on injured reserve, Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.
Jean-Baptiste was waived with an injury designation and placed on IR after he cleared waivers in August. The team expects him to compete for a depth secondary and special teams role in 2017.
