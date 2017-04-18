Magee officially signed his exclusive rights tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Magee joined the Seahawks in late December and will now compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this offseason. The 24-year-old is one of ten running backs in Seattle's young backfield but his past experience with the team could separate him from the crowd.

