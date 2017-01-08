Rawls rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card victory over the Lions. He also secured one of two targets for one yard.

Head coach Pete Carroll had vowed to get Rawls involved early and often Saturday, and the run-heavy approach certainly paid handsome dividends. Both Rawls' overall rushing total and his first-half yardage set new franchise records, and his four-yard touchdown run with 8:49 remaining essentially sealed the victory by giving the Seahawks a 19-6 edge at the time. The second-year tailback looked healthier and more decisive than he had throughout an injury-marred regular season, and the Seattle offensive line also performed several notches above their typical level of play, blowing open sizable running lanes on multiple occasions. While Saturday's performance was considerably rewarding for those who rostered Rawls in DFS contests and playoff formats, Rawls now faces the task of producing similar results in what will be a raucous Georgia Dome during next Saturday's divisional round matchup against the Falcons.