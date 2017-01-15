Rawls gained 34 yards on 11 rushes in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons.

Like many of his teammates, Rawls started the game off hot, ripping off gains of nine and seven yards on his first two carries, and amassing 29 yards on six carries overall during the 12-play opening drive. However, he gained just five yards on his remaining five rushes, as the Seahawks were forced to essentially abandon the run after falling behind by double digits. Russell Wilson actually took over as the most productive runner on the team, gaining 49 yards overall. Rawls wraps up an injury-shortened sophomore campaign with just 349 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with a 3.2 yards per carry figure that paled in comparison to the 5.6 he managed in his standout rookie season.