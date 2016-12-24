Rawls is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Instead of Rawls, the Seahawks positioned reserve Alex Collins in the backfield on their first possession after halftime. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but Rawls ended the first half with eight carries for eight yards.

