Rawls (shoulder) practiced in a full capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Rawls was knocked from Saturday's loss to the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, but after an MRI on Monday, his activity level Wednesday implies its lack of severity. As evidence, head coach Pete Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR that Rawls' shoulder concern is "very slight," and he should be good to go for Week 17 preparation. On Sunday, Rawls will look to exploit a 49ers defense that is far away the poorest in the NFL against the run, allowing league worsts in yards per game (150.1) and touchdowns (23) to running backs.