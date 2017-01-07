Head coach Pete Carroll said this week that he wants to use Rawls heavily during Saturday's wild-card game against the Lions, Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports. "I hope, like I said last week -- I want him to get the ball 20 times this week," Carroll said. "We'll see what happens, we'll see how the game goes."

Game flow will be one of the determining factors for Rawls' workload in the Seahawks' playoff opener, but the game plan may also be engineered to take advantage of one of the Lions' weaknesses. In particular, Detroit's defense ranked 18th against the run this season, a component that includes 4.4 yards allowed per rush. Since Rawls returned from a fractured fibula in Week 11, he's reached the 20-carry threshold just once in seven contests. Granted, a shoulder concern slowed him down in the final two games of the regular season, containing him to eight runs on both occasions. If Carroll has indeed given offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell an ultimatum to focus on the rushing attack, Rawls will at least have plenty of opportunity to hearken back to his breakout rookie campaign.