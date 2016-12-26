Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Scheduled for MRI on Monday
Rawls will have an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site that Rawls "thought he was OK" during a conversation earlier Monday. Once the examination is complete, the team will have a better indication of Rawls' upcoming availability, but interested parties may have to wait until practice is held Wednesday to learn the state of his health.
