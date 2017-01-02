Rawls rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Rawls gave Seattle the lead late in the first half with a one-yard touchdown plunge, his first touchdown since Week 13. Rawls has failed to live up to the promise of his rookie season during his sophomore campaign, battling through injury and the abbreviated emergence of rookie C.J. Prosise. He enters the playoffs as the Seahawks' top back, however, though rookie Alex Collins has stepped up in recent weeks - particularly as a receiver. His value next week will be tied to Seattle's opponent - Green Bay entering Week 17 with a top-10 rush defense while Detroit's falls in the middle of the road.