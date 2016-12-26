Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Week 17 availability unknown
Rawls' (shoulder) status is up in the air for Sunday's game at San Francisco, the Seattle Times reports.
After gaining no yards during a rush near the goal line at the 2:27 mark of Saturday's eventual loss to the Cardinals, Rawls didn't record another touch, finishing with eight carries for a measly eight yards. His practice participation this week will shed light on his potential to play in the regular season finale, which could yield a first-round bye if a Seahawks win coincides with losses to both the Falcons and Lions. If he's unable to go, though, rookie Alex Collins would serve as the Seahawks' top running back option Sunday.
