McDaniel (concussion) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

McDaniel is said to have suffered the concussion during last week's win over the 49ers. Although he could return to the field if the Seahawks advance past the wild card round, rookie Jarran Reed is expected to fill the void during his absence.

