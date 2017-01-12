According to head coach Pete Carroll, McDaniel (concussion) will play Saturday against the Falcons, John Boyle of team's official site reports.

McDaniel did not take part in the wild-card win over the Lions last weekend due to a concussion he suffered in Week 17. Now cleared to play, the veteran will bolster Seattle's defensive line with a return Saturday and will likely resume his role as a starter. Should he have his reps monitored, look for Jarran Reed to see increased action.

