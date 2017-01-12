Seahawks' Tony McDaniel: Will play Saturday
According to head coach Pete Carroll, McDaniel (concussion) will play Saturday against the Falcons, John Boyle of team's official site reports.
McDaniel did not take part in the wild-card win over the Lions last weekend due to a concussion he suffered in Week 17. Now cleared to play, the veteran will bolster Seattle's defensive line with a return Saturday and will likely resume his role as a starter. Should he have his reps monitored, look for Jarran Reed to see increased action.
