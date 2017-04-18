Pope (ankle) signed his exclusive rights tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Pope will remain with the Seahawks, where he spent the entirety of last season. The 23-year-old only played in three games for the team due to an undisclosed ankle injury. The Seahawks currently have ten running backs on their roster so Pope will likely need to prove he's healthy in order to claim a spot on the 53-man roster this season.