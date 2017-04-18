Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Signs exclusive rights tender
Pope (ankle) signed his exclusive rights tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Pope will remain with the Seahawks, where he spent the entirety of last season. The 23-year-old only played in three games for the team due to an undisclosed ankle injury. The Seahawks currently have ten running backs on their roster so Pope will likely need to prove he's healthy in order to claim a spot on the 53-man roster this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Tendered by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Lands on IR•
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Aggravates ankle injury Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Moves up depth chart to No. 2 RB•
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Troymaine Pope: Questionable for Sunday night's game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...