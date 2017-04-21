Lockett (leg) expects to be healthy by the start of training camp, Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports.

Entering his second season on the heels of 664 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, Lockett suffered a left knee sprain in Week 2 and didn't receive more than five targets in any of the next five games. He turned it around in Week 10 with a three-catch, 72-yard performance at New England, after which he hauled in 20 of 32 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown through Week 16. In the latter outing, though, Lockett sustained a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg, setting him on his current path of rehab and recovery. The wideout is "itching to get going sooner" than training camp, but he's also aware that the Seahawks' medical professionals have his best interests in mind. As a result, the team will be without Lockett until at least late July.