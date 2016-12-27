Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to be ready for training camp
Lockett, who suffered a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg Saturday, is expected to be ready for training camp next season, the Seattle Times reports.
Lockett had a rod inserted in the leg. He could be "moving" in four to six weeks, but it likely will be a few months before he's running again. The injury did not involve ligament damage.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Lands on IR•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Out for season•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Ruled out Saturday with leg injury•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Takes advantage of starting job with breakout game•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Posts another quiet game at Green Bay•