Lockett, who suffered a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg Saturday, is expected to be ready for training camp next season, the Seattle Times reports.

Lockett had a rod inserted in the leg. He could be "moving" in four to six weeks, but it likely will be a few months before he's running again. The injury did not involve ligament damage.

