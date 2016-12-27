Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Lands on IR
The Seahawks placed Lockett (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Lockett's sophomore campaign is officially over due to a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg. On a positive note, he didn't suffer any ligament damage, according to the Seattle Times. Lockett's offseason will have a singular focus (rehab) with the expectation that he'll be ready for training camp in the summer.
