The Seahawks placed Lockett (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Lockett's sophomore campaign is officially over due to a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg. On a positive note, he didn't suffer any ligament damage, according to the Seattle Times. Lockett's offseason will have a singular focus (rehab) with the expectation that he'll be ready for training camp in the summer.

