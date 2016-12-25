Lockett (leg) will miss the rest of the season, NFL.com reports.

Lockett had his biggest game of the season in Week 15, but he will not get a chance to build on it further due to the leg injury he suffered in Saturday's contest. With Lockett out, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson figure to be more involved the rest of the way.

