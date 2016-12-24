Lockett won't return to Saturday's game against the Cardinals due to a leg injury, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

As halftime approached, Lockett received extensive medical attention on his right leg, including the implementation of an air cast, before he was carted off the field, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. While the Seahawks await word on a precise diagnosis, the injury is tough to swallow due to recent fruitful outings from Lockett. Over three games prior to Saturday, he hauled in 16 of 20 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.