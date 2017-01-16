Lockett (leg) is expected to be ready for the start of next season, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Lockett suffered a compound fracture of the fibula and tibia in his right leg in Week 16, resulting in a surgery that saw a rod inserted in his leg. Although Lockett fortunately avoided any ligament damage, he likely won't be able to run for months. Nonetheless, coach Pete Carroll said Lockett should be good to go for the beginning of the 2017 campaign, which would certainly benefit his fantasy stock.